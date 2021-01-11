Sen. McConnell announces nearly $300 Million for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) – Sen. Mitch McConnell announced today Kentucky received $297,521,270 for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.

Kentucky was sent $257,152,034 to support statewide testing, contact tracing, and other initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Commonwealth also received $40,369,236 for vaccine distribution.

“Kentucky is on our way to beating this virus with safe and effective vaccines. I’m proud the additional targeted federal relief funding is helping protect Kentucky families,” said Senator McConnell. “Through Operation Warp Speed, American researchers and healthcare heroes developed vaccines in record time. Now, hardworking Kentuckians at UPS and DHL Express are a critical link to sending these vaccines across the eastern United States. Together, we will finish this fight.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.