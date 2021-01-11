Several injured including a Hopkinsville police officer in two vehicle collision

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An officer was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Christian County.

Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, received a call of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Dawson Springs Road and Henson Drive in Hopkinsville, Ky. The collision involved an on-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer.

Officer Timothy Humble was patrolling on Dawson Springs Road in his cruiser, when a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, operated by 18-year-old Armon White, rear-ended Officer Humble’s cruiser.

There were also three other passengers in Hyundai, 18-year-old Jakiyah Henton, 18-year-old Jarell Liddell, and 18-year-old Taquavion Coleman. All occupants in the Hyundai were residents of Hopkinsville, Ky.

Officer Humble was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the collision. Armon White was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville as well for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the collision.

Jakiyah Henton and Taquavion Coleman were transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where they were treated for injuries sustained during the collision. Jarell Lidell reported no serious injuries and was released at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jacob Stephens.

