Advertisement

Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.”

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. Police say...
Simpson County: 23-year-old killed in train collision
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
First female KSP officer passes away.
First female KSP officer passes away
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Med Center Health: Vaccine appointments for first responders, elderly and school personnel by texting word ‘SENIOR’

Latest News

Kaley Live
Kaley Live
The social media app Parler, used by many conservatives and supporters of President Donald...
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
A diver searches for the remains of a crashed Indonesian jet on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane’s black boxes
Hopkinsville collision injures police officer
Hopkinsville collision injures police officer
KY rep reacts to LMPD chief hiring
KY rep reacts to LMPD chief hiring