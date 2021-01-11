Advertisement

Washington Monument access shut down, citing threats surrounding inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Dustin L. Eddings, 39 of Glasgow is arrested on theft charges
Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft
Michael Meredith
Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Latest News

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Mental illness issues could halt execution of female inmate
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the current minority leader, is in position to be majority leader...
Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement