Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Gov. Beshear said General Assembly actions that would significantly limit the state’s ability to fight the deadly virus are dangerous and unfeasible.

“We’ve seen some bills move through the General Assembly that attempt to create new ways of addressing the coronavirus,” said Gov. Beshear. “One bill that passed attempted to put U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines into law as the law that could be enforced. Today I received a letter from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, cautioning against this.”

“I want to make it clear that CDC guidance should not be interpreted as regulation; rather, they are meant as recommendations. It should be used in consideration for specific state and/or local regulations, but this guidance is meant to be flexible and adaptable,” Dr. Redfield said. “It is not meant to be prescriptive or interpreted as standards that can be regulated.”

Gov. Beshear reported 2,085 new cases of the virus Monday, Warren County with 68.

The governor reported 21 deaths including a 76-year-old man from Adair County, a 67-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman from Allen County, and an 81-year-old man from Christian County. To see a full list of those reported lost to the virus Monday, click here.

Region 4, which includes Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties, is one of three regions in Kentucky to be in the “red zone” with regards to hospital bed capacity.

Gov. Beshear memorialized an educator from Trigg County.

“Today we mourn the loss of another educator in Kentucky. Simone Parker was only 46 years old when she passed away from COVID-19 earlier this month. She taught for 19 years at Trigg County High School in Cadiz and was described by everyone who knew her as an extraordinary educator. She always said, ‘Once they are mine, they are always mine,’ about her students. And that was true,” said Gov. Beshear. “She was often found taking care of her kids in and out of the classroom, doing whatever was needed to make sure they succeeded.

“Her husband, William Parker, shared that once you met Simone you were considered family to her. She never met a stranger.

“William and Simone were set to celebrate 24 years of marriage later this year before he, Simone and her sister who lives with them all tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, it hit Simone harder, and the Monday before Christmas she had to be taken to the hospital. During this time she was intubated and sedated, and couldn’t speak. William said the hardest part was not being able to truly say goodbye to his wife of 23 years.

“Today we lift William and the rest of Simone’s family and community in prayer, including her students, colleagues and friends who she cared for.”

