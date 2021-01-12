Advertisement

2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST
(AP) - Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week’s attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a “Make America Great Again” hat. He says of the latter that the “interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension.”

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion “at a big level or small level in any way.”

Ryan says they don’t want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration “who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event.”

Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.

