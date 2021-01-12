A cold start, but a seasonably warm day is in store!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The broken record of cloudy and cold conditions will cease today as we finally get a break from the dreary weather!

It's a Tuesday, so you'll still need an extra 'pick-me-up' to make it through the day. However, the forecast of warmer weather should wake you up! (WBKO)

A few clouds have lingered through the region this morning, but they will move out as high pressure to our southwest will usher in dry and warmer conditions for us later this morning and afternoon! Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-15 mph, and with the aided sunshine, highs will push in the mid-to-low 40s in south-central Kentucky!

It gets even better as we expect more sunshine and warm conditions through the midweek! Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 50s with continued southwest winds. Thursday will be breezy, though, as clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker which will bring slight rain/snow chances for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. This system will also bring clouds and continued breezy winds -- as well as cooler conditions. Highs over the weekend will be back down to the lower 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will have a return of sunshine and temperatures back up in the mid 40s, so the clouds won’t be in the region quite as long as they have been!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: AM clouds, mostly sunny. Seasonably warmer. High 46. Low 26. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 29. Winds SW at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Stray PM showers possible. High 53. Low 34. Winds SW at 13 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 73 (1916)

Record Low Today: -26 (1886)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 66)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 35

Yesterday’s Low: 24

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

