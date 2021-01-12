Allen County COVID-19 and vaccine update

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Allen County now has had a total of 1,352 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and is in the red zone. Currently 1,206 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 127 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 19 Deaths.

According to the Allen County Health Department’s Facebook page, starting Wednesday, January 13th, Allen County residents age 70 and above who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can call the Allen County Health Department to be added to the waiting list. You can call (270) 239-7378 Monday through Thursday between 9:00 am-12:00 pm and 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. Once vaccine is available, the health department will contact the resident to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.