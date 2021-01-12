Advertisement

B. Stille of Nappy Roots promotes Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Grammy nominated group Nappy Roots dropped out of college to follow his dreams of a music career. He promised his mother he would finish his degree, and he did so in May 2019.

B. Stille believes strongly in education and has now signed on to help promote the Work Ready Scholarship, which provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System offers over 350 courses in high-demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics.

“Here in Kentucky we need health care workers, we need manufacturers, we need business people and IT people to help our community thrive here. We want the people to graduate and stay here and contribute their knowledge, skills and ability to help grow Kentucky, to get us where we need to be at here. It’s just important and it starts with education, so we’re happy to be a part of this program,” said B. Stille.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said more than 5,600 students have received nearly $17 million in Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship funds, all of which came from the Lottery.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before completing the Work Ready application.

For more information about the scholarship and a free download of B. Stille’s new single, click here. You can also call 833-711-WRKS to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Dustin L. Eddings, 39 of Glasgow is arrested on theft charges
Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft
Michael Meredith
Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Latest News

Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program
Nappy Roots star brings attention to Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship
KCTCS
Nappy Roots artist B. Stille helps promote Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
State of Kentucky
2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide highlights “safe-cations”