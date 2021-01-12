B. Stille of Nappy Roots promotes Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Grammy nominated group Nappy Roots dropped out of college to follow his dreams of a music career. He promised his mother he would finish his degree, and he did so in May 2019.

B. Stille believes strongly in education and has now signed on to help promote the Work Ready Scholarship, which provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System offers over 350 courses in high-demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics.

“Here in Kentucky we need health care workers, we need manufacturers, we need business people and IT people to help our community thrive here. We want the people to graduate and stay here and contribute their knowledge, skills and ability to help grow Kentucky, to get us where we need to be at here. It’s just important and it starts with education, so we’re happy to be a part of this program,” said B. Stille.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said more than 5,600 students have received nearly $17 million in Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship funds, all of which came from the Lottery.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before completing the Work Ready application.

For more information about the scholarship and a free download of B. Stille’s new single, click here. You can also call 833-711-WRKS to learn more.

