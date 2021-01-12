Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 21,323 cases of COVID-19 in the district

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 21,323 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 17,816 of which have recovered.

Our district has 227 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

BRDHD Update 1-11-2021
BRDHD Update 1-11-2021(WBKO)

We have been authorized by the Kentucky Department of health to move forward into Phase 1b of vaccination, which includes first responders, any of at least 70 years or age, and K-12 school personnel. The Barren River District Health Department will be vaccinating individuals 70 years of age and older on Thursday at each of its eight local health departments.

We hope to vaccinate more 70+ individuals next week pending availability of the vaccine. If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson or Warren Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call your local health department phone number and press 1.

If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Hart or Metcalfe Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call 270-781-8039, press 4, then press 1.

This Thursday, we will be vaccinating over 70 individuals. We hope to vaccinate more 70+ individuals next week pending availability of the vaccine. Norton Call Center has been set up for the public that have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Dustin L. Eddings, 39 of Glasgow is arrested on theft charges
Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft
Michael Meredith
Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Latest News

Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program
Nappy Roots star brings attention to Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship
KCTCS
Nappy Roots artist B. Stille helps promote Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
State of Kentucky
2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide highlights “safe-cations”
It's a Tuesday, so you'll still need an extra 'pick-me-up' to make it through the day. However,...
A cold start, but a seasonably warm day is in store!