Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in reference to a drug investigation on Wildcat Rd. in Barren County.

According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, detectives found approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 275 grams of processed marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, firearms, and cash.

The resident, 51-year-old Brian James Stephenson, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with the following:

·Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st > or = 2 grams of meth

·Trafficking in marijuana 8 oz to 5 lbs

·Possession of drug paraphernalia with all enhanced with a firearm.

Stephenson was taken to the Barren County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.