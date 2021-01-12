Advertisement

COVID graffiti spray-painted on Kentucky health official’s mailbox

Dr. Steven Stack
Dr. Steven Stack(Gov. Andy Beshear - YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Graffiti proclaiming COVID-19 as a fraud was spray-painted on the home mailbox of Kentucky’s top public health official.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday denounced the vandalism as an attempt to “create fear.”

The weekend vandalism occurred at the home of Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner.

Stack frequently speaks at the governor’s COVID press conferences. Beshear says thousands of lives were saved because of Stack’s work.

Beshear says the words “COVID is PCR fraud” were spray-painted on Stack’s mailbox. PCR is a standard test for COVID-19.

