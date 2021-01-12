EXCLUSIVE: Tayveon Bibb’s family speaks out after his death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of a 23-year-old man who died following a deadly shooting outside of a bar in downtown Bowling Green early Sunday morning talks about his lasting effect on them.

The Bowling Green Police Department say they were on foot patrol near Three Brothers ll Lounge.

“Just a little after one o’clock on Sunday morning, we received a call that there was a person in the parking lot,” said Ronnie Ward, BGPD PIO.

Police say they located where the shots were coming from and found Tayveon M. Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green on the side of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Bibb was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His mother Regina Clark remembers her son, she says “Tayveon was a very loving, protective son. He always looked out for Mama, his family, his siblings, his kids. Anybody, he’s a very protective person.”

Bibb was involved in the 2016 Lexus Bell murder case in Russellville. During that case, a young mother was shot and killed in her home, a case in which Tayveon pleaded guilty to facilitation to robbery. Bibb was not charged with murder.

His family wants to move past that, and show others what kind of person Tayveon was.

“He’s missed, like every second of my day. He would go out his way, even for a stranger. I know, there was one time where a lady had ran out of gas, and he pushed her van, you know, as close off the road as he could, and in fact, you know, gave her money for gas and things like that,” says Ladanica Halcomb, Tayveon Bibb’s sister.

His brother Tyson Halcomb adds that, “It was always an encouraging experience between me and him, you know, whether he had something going on that he was passionate about, interested, or the same way to me, we always as brothers, we always try to, you know, encourage each other to be prosperous and just just staying positive and enjoying the life that we’re given.”

“He was a 23-year-old young man. He’s supposed to live life. He wasn’t supposed to to stay sheltered. He wasn’t doing anything wrong,” says his mother Regina Clark.

Tayveon leaves behind three children.

His mother sends a message to everyone, she says, “Do the right thing, if you know something, say something. Tayveon would say something. If it was your family member, he would say something.”

If you have any information about the death of Tayveon Bibb, please contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000

