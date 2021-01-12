Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program.

The program will be administered by the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) and will provide one-time supplemental payments to claimants:

$400 to claimants under any OUI program who: (a) would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance but their weekly benefit amount was below $100, and (b) who had an approved claim in November and December 2020 but a weekly benefit amount of less than $176. Approximately 25,000 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment; and

$1,000 to claimants under any OUI program between March 4 and Oct. 31, 2020, with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but whose claims were not yet adjudicated and paid. Approximately 16,500 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment.

“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”

The program will be funded by Coronavirus Relief Fund money for up to $48 million.

Read the executive order below.

