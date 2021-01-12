Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program.

The program will be administered by the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) and will provide one-time supplemental payments to claimants:

  • $400 to claimants under any OUI program who: (a) would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance but their weekly benefit amount was below $100, and (b) who had an approved claim in November and December 2020 but a weekly benefit amount of less than $176. Approximately 25,000 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment; and
  • $1,000 to claimants under any OUI program between March 4 and Oct. 31, 2020, with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but whose claims were not yet adjudicated and paid. Approximately 16,500 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment.

“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”

The program will be funded by Coronavirus Relief Fund money for up to $48 million.

Read the executive order below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
Barren County Drug Arrest on 1/11/20
Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

Latest News

Lots of sunshine this afternoon, but we're tracking cloud cover on the way!
Sunny today, but clouds make a comeback by the weekend!
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Allen County Health Department
Allen Co. Health Department scheduling individuals 70 and up for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Med Center Health vaccinates over 1,100 people in two days in phase 1b
Tickets on sale now for Wild Lights at The Louisville Zoo
‘Wild Lights’ returns Louisville Zoo