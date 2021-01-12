Kentucky Lake closed to boaters for research

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a portion of Pisgah Bay on Kentucky Lake will be closed to boaters for scientific research.

A statement from the U.S. Geological Survey says scientists from the agency will be researching ways to improve mass removal techniques for silver carp, an invasive fish.

The statement says scientists plan to capture, tag, and track silver carp during herding efforts to determine their response and movements.

The southeast area of Pisgah Bay near Pisgah Point Boat Ramp will be off-limits to boat passage and the Birmingham Ferry Boat Ramp will be closed Monday through Jan. 27.

