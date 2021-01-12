Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers start advancing budget bills

Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the...
Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the opening day session of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing budget bills likely to undergo changes when they dig deeper into setting spending priorities.

The House on Monday passed the “continuation” budgets seen as placeholders. The votes came soon after the bills cleared committee. The bills now go to the Senate.

The strategy reflects the time constraints for lawmakers to pass a budget in a 30-day session in its sixth day Monday. Legislative leaders say the final spending plan is likely to look much different.

The House advanced budget bills for the executive, judicial and legislative branches, as well as the transportation budget.

