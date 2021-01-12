Kentucky lawmakers start advancing budget bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing budget bills likely to undergo changes when they dig deeper into setting spending priorities.

The House on Monday passed the “continuation” budgets seen as placeholders. The votes came soon after the bills cleared committee. The bills now go to the Senate.

The strategy reflects the time constraints for lawmakers to pass a budget in a 30-day session in its sixth day Monday. Legislative leaders say the final spending plan is likely to look much different.

The House advanced budget bills for the executive, judicial and legislative branches, as well as the transportation budget.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.