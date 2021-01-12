KYTC District Three announces plans to resurface roads near WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Three has installed a sign near WKU’s campus letting the public know there will be road improvements coming in spring of 2021.

COMING SOON: A project to resurface U.S. 68x Kentucky Street/University Boulevard from the intersection with Avenue of Champions to KY 234 in Bowling Green is expected to begin this spring. A sign has been installed to let folks know an improvement project is coming. pic.twitter.com/xOzPyAeS7K — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) January 11, 2021

“We’re looking at resurfacing University Boulevard/ Kentucky Street, which is U.S. 68x from Russellville Road--Avenue of Champions intersection, and then going all the way through downtown to Kentucky 234. We will also do Adam Street as part of that as well,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District Three.

According to District Three officials, they have received numerous calls about the area of University Boulevard and Kentucky Street and had plans to resurface the road last year but had delays due to COVID.

“We know the roadway needs to be resurfaced and we’ve gotten a lot of phone calls about that. So we just thought it would be a great idea to let people know that, ‘hey, this is coming.’ It is going to happen this year. We believe it will happen later this spring. Hopefully, as soon as the weather improves, they can get out there and get that done,” added Watt.

Watt also added the cabinet has no plans to fully close the roadways but they will announce their construction plans as soon as they are available.

“We’ll have the full details and the construction schedule and all that as soon as that becomes available to us. We expect lane closures and things like that. We don’t expect the entire roadway to be closed when we resurface it. We do everything we can to keep it open and maybe down to one lane and slower speeds, things like that. But we fully expect to keep it open,” said Watt.

District three has also posted a sign on I-65 at the 13-mile marker, Watt said they will also announce ahead of time when they plan to start construction.

COMING SOON: A project to resurface and rehabilitate a section of I-65 in Warren County between the 13 mile marker and the 25 mile marker is expected to take place this year. Signs were recently installed to let people know about the project. pic.twitter.com/VEV21Pksq7 — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) January 12, 2021

