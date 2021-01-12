Nappy Roots artist B. Stille helps promote Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WBKO) - At this time of year, people tend to think about how they can improve themselves. The answer for some might be the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

Today, during a virtual press conference, Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Grammy nominated Nappy Roots talked about why Kentuckians should take advantage of the scholarship.

“I believe that education is the one thing that nobody can take away from you,” Stille said. “The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program is amazing because it offers a lot of different skills sets and is tuition free. If I can go back to school, anybody can do it.”

The scholarship began in 2017 and provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. Over 350 courses are available in high-demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics.

Because so many people lost their jobs during COVID-19, a new campaign to promote the scholarship kicked off in November. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the campaign and played a rap Stille created for campaign ads.

“B. Stille’s rap says: Never underestimate you! This is because many of our current and prospective students often underestimate what they’re capable of,” Paul Czarapata, Kentucky Community and Technical College System interim president said. “Stille’s message is: You can go to college, and you can be successful. He believes if he can do it, anyone can.”

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said during the press conference more than 5,600 students have received nearly $17 million in Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship funds, all of which came from the Lottery.

Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, who also spoke at the press conference, talked about Kentucky’s higher education attainment level, which is lower than the national average. He also talked about how a better educated workforce helps the entire state.

Attendees heard from two KCTCS scholarship recipients who discussed the difference the scholarship has made in their lives. Mallory Fish, RN, a graduate of Hopkinsville Community College, said she was grateful to have her financial burden lifted because of the scholarship. She’s works at a local hospital on the Med-Surg/COVID floor and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Cory Wilson, a graduate of Owensboro Community and Technical College, earned an associate degree in engineering and electronics technology and a second associate degree in industrial maintenance technology. He said because of the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, he graduated debt free. He now works for Owensboro Grain.

In addition to KCTCS, courses are available at Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

The campaign is a partnership between KCTCS, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, Kentucky Lottery, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, The Graduate Network, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and AARP Kentucky. It also is supported and partially funded by Lumina Foundation.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before completing the Work Ready application. A hotline (833-711-WRKS) and a live web chat offer assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program.

For more information about the scholarship and a free download of B. Stille’s new single, visit workreadykentucky.com . To see the full press conference, visit https://youtu.be/pBqWfEimu6Q or the KCTCS Facebook page.

