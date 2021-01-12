Advertisement

Pet food recall expanded after scores of deaths

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding their pets the recalled products
Some lots of Sportmix High Energy dog food are being recalled out of concern over a deadly toxin that has sickened and killed dogs.(Source: FDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a national pet food recall after the deaths of more than 70 dogs and the sickening of 80 others due to toxin poisoning.

Multiple product samples of Midwestern Pet Foods were found to contain very high levels of aflatoxins.

“Aflatoxins are toxins produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food,” the FDA website says.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning can include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea.

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding their pets the recalled products.

The following lots of pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the company’s Oklahoma plant:

  • Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag
  • Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag
  • Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag
  • Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

The FDA says there’s an ongoing investigation underway.

