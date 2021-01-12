Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter stated Monday that she had been appointed to a seven-person committee regarding the impeachment of Governor Andy Beshear.

According to her Facebook post, citizens in the state filed a petition on January 8 with claims against Beshear.

On Friday, four Kentuckians submitted a petition for the governor’s impeachment. Those people are Jacob Clark from Grayson County, Tony Wheatley from Mercer County, Randall Daniel from Bullitt County, and Andrew Cooperrider from Fayette County. The men are calling for Beshear to be impeached on eight counts regarding his COVID-19 restrictions.

The legislative committee that will address these claims is comprised of House members of different parties including Jason Nemes (Chair), George Brown Jr, Angie Hatton, Kim King, C. Ed Massey, Suzanne Miles and Patti Minter.

Minter said she is unable to comment any further at this time.

