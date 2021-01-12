Shanti Niketan Hospice Home set to open one year after breaking ground

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow hosted an open house for the facility on Tuesday.

“Having a home like this provides that end of life comfort and care, while at the same time giving the supervision of medical treatment, and being able to might oversee that treatment,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Samson Regional Health.

Construction began roughly a year ago on the 10,4000 square foot facility located on Glenview Drive near the hospital, thanks to the USDA which provided a community grant loan, Thornbury said. He added the loan put them over the top of what was needed in order to break ground and build the facility.

The vision for the hospice home was born in 2015 by the TJ Community Mission Foundation Board.

“So over that period of the last six years, through a lot of commitment from a lot of different places, and a lot of different people. This was the result of that,” said Thornbury.

In November of last year, the foundation raised over $62,000 for the hospice home.

“Now we will continue to fundraise for this hospice home, to try to sustain this over a period of time, which we will, but again, having the hospice home finally built and seeing that original vision become a reality. It’s pretty special,” said Thornbury.

After the inspection which is expected to take place next week, they will start filling the eight-bed facility with patients.

According to workers, there is the ability to build on another four-room if necessary. The facility already includes a kitchen and living spaces, private areas for families and guests along with access to a private patio.

