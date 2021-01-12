Advertisement

Simpson County Judge-Executive gives update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Simpson County area.

He says that “the call center for those 70 and over is supposed to be operational starting tomorrow morning. You could call 270-586-8261 to get registered for the vaccination.”

Barnes also adds that, “one thing has changed over the weekend. The State is making a push to get K-12 personnel vaccinated this week, so Health Department personnel will be pulled in to help with that. This change was made at the State level not the local level.”

He wanted to make people aware that Thursday will be the only day for 70 and over to be vaccinated this week.

The vaccination site will be at the Simpson County Health Department located behind the Franklin Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

