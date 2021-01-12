Stephen Hamby promoted to WKU Football offensive line coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Football head coach Tyson Helton announced Tuesday morning that third-year coach Stephen Hamby has been promoted to Offensive Line coach. Hamby replaces Mike Goff

“I’m thankful to Coach Helton for placing me in charge of the offensive line and fired up to lead this group of men into 2021!” Hamby said.

Hamby spent the previous two seasons working with the Hilltoppers offensive line in a Quality Control role.

In 2020, prior to bowl season, PFF College ranked WKU as the 14th best offensive line unit in the FBS. The Tops finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation in pass-blocking grade and No. 17 in run-blocking grade.

PFF College’s top 10 in Conference USA linemen featured three Hilltoppers, right tackle Mason Brooks (83.4, fourth), right guard Jordan Meredith (81.5, fifth), and left tackle Cole Spencer (78.2, ninth). Meredith was voted Second Team All-C-USA and named a PFF College Second Team All-American, while Brooks and Spencer earned C-USA Honorable Mention recognition.

In 2019, the Tops offensive line unit was ranked 20th in the FBS by PFF College. The line had the No. 1 pass-blocking grade as well as surrendering pressure on only 12.7% of their pass-blocked snaps, the eight-lowest percentage in the nation.

Right tackle Miles Pate earned First Team All C-USA honors and Meredith was named to C-USA Honorable Mention. Meredith was also named a PFF College Honorable Mention All-American with a 79.3 overall PFF rating (fifth among FBS guards), 89.3 pass block rating (second among FBS guards) and 79.2 run block rating (tied for seventh among FBS guards).

Prior to arriving on The Hill, Hamby spent three seasons as the offensive line coach at Bowling Green State from 2016-2018. During that period, the Falcons had three linemen named to the All-Mid American Conference’s postseason teams: Jack Kramer (2018), Tim McAuliffe (2016), and Logan Dietz (2016).

Before coaching at BGSU, Hamby spent three seasons at his alma mater, Texas Tech from 2013-2015. Under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hamby served as the assistant offensive line coach. He was directly responsible for coaching the centers while assisting with on- and off-field instruction of the offensive line. His time with the Red Raiders overlapped with the Hilltoppers’ new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Hamby was an offensive lineman for Texas Tech from 2005-2008. During that stretch, the Red Raiders went 37-16 while reaching four consecutive bowl games. Following his career at Texas Tech, Hamby was invited to training camp with both the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Hamby’s former Texas Tech teammate, Graham Harrell, is currently the offensive coordinator for coach Helton’s brother Clay, at USC.

Hamby graduated from Texas Tech in August 2009 with a degree in Agriculture & Applied Economics.

