Advertisement

Warming Continues Wednesday!

More Sunshine for Mid-Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy, cold start, abundant sunshine returned for our Tuesday afternoon. Expect that to roll over into Wednesday, with much warmer temperatures!

Expect readings to rise to near 50 degrees Wednesday with lots of sun and some high clouds during the afternoon. A few more clouds move our way late Thursday, with breezy conditions ahead of a front approaching for Thursday night. We’ll see highs make it into the 50s one more time Thursday before some late-week changes arrive.

The first in a series of disturbances swoops through Thursday night, with clouds and a rain shower possible. Light rain and light snow showers are possible late Friday into Saturday as another cold front arrives. These systems will work to take temperatures down by the weekend. Highs by Saturday may not make it out of the 30s. Some moderation in temperatures is expected by the start of next week, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 50, Low 29, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 53, Low 34, winds SW-13

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 46, Low 29, winds W-14

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 73 (1916)

Record Low: -26 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
Barren County Drug Arrest on 1/11/20
Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

Latest News

Lots of sunshine this afternoon, but we're tracking cloud cover on the way!
Sunny today, but clouds make a comeback by the weekend!
A frosty morning in south-central Kentucky
Cold and frosty morning, warm and sunny afternoon!
We're not playing games, we're really going to see more sunshine and warm conditions this...
Warm and sunny Wednesday after a cold morning!
It's a Tuesday, so you'll still need an extra 'pick-me-up' to make it through the day. However,...
A cold start, but a seasonably warm day is in store!