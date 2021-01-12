Warming Continues Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy, cold start, abundant sunshine returned for our Tuesday afternoon. Expect that to roll over into Wednesday, with much warmer temperatures!

Expect readings to rise to near 50 degrees Wednesday with lots of sun and some high clouds during the afternoon. A few more clouds move our way late Thursday, with breezy conditions ahead of a front approaching for Thursday night. We’ll see highs make it into the 50s one more time Thursday before some late-week changes arrive.

The first in a series of disturbances swoops through Thursday night, with clouds and a rain shower possible. Light rain and light snow showers are possible late Friday into Saturday as another cold front arrives. These systems will work to take temperatures down by the weekend. Highs by Saturday may not make it out of the 30s. Some moderation in temperatures is expected by the start of next week, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 50, Low 29, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 53, Low 34, winds SW-13

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 46, Low 29, winds W-14

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 73 (1916)

Record Low: -26 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

