Young Leaders in Industry program at the Warren County Public Library

Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library announced a free program for high school aged students that introduce them into an array of roles in the field of engineering.

The program will be on Thursdays between February 1st-March 22nd via Zoom.

A program for high school students introducing them into the industry of engineering.
A program for high school students introducing them into the industry of engineering.

The Young Leaders in Industry program allows them to learn and network from local professionals as well as discover how their unique skillset could benefit them when shaping their career path.

Throughout the program, students are introduced to a variety of careers including drafting, mechanical, civil, architectural and electrical engineering, along with many other pathways.

Go to https://warrenpl.org/teens/ to sign up via a Google form.

