2 Christian County men arrested in connection to a missing person case

By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested in connection to the missing person case of Justin Tyler Sawyer.

Sawyer was reported missing in Clarksville on December 17th.

Through investigation, detectives with Kentucky State Police and the Clarksville Police Department discovered at least three individuals were responsible for Sawyer’s disappearance and believed death.

20-year-old Dawuan Davis, of Clarksville, Tn. (left), for the charges of Robbery, 1st Degree; Kidnapping (with Serious Physical Injury); and Assault, 1st Degree. Davis was located that evening at an apartment complex on Mandarin Drive in Oak Grove, Ky. Davis was arrested and lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Later, 36-year-old Gene “Doug” Henry, of Oak Grove, Ky.(right), for the charges of Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Davis was located at the same apartment complex on Mandarin Drive in Oak Grove, Ky., on January 11, 2021. He was arrested and lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 22-year-old Marquell Devont’e Sims, of Oak Grove, Ky., for the charges of Complicity to Robbery, 1st Degree; Complicity to Kidnapping (with Serious Physical Injury); and Complicity to Assault, 1st Degree.

Marquell Sims has not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the investigation or the whereabouts of Marquell Sims, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

