Allen Co. Health Department scheduling individuals 70 and up for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department will begin scheduling people 70 and up starting Wednesday for their waitlist. However, they have not begun administering the vaccine at this point and they could not provide a timeline.

“This is a waiting list so we can contact individuals when the vaccine is available,” the health department said in a Facebook post.

If you would like to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccination waitlist, call the Allen County Health Department at (270) 239-7378 to be added to a waiting list. They ask that you call between the hours of 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

A driver’s license or another government form of proof of address and age will be required at the time of the appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.