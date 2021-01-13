Another day of sunshine in the forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine and warm southerly breeze kept south central Kentucky very nice and warm today. However, change is once again in the forecast. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies and slightly breezy conditions will follow up with increasing cloudiness later in the day. Highs in the mid 50′s with lows in the mid 30′s.

Friday, mostly cloudy skies but still breezy, highs in the mid 40′s with lows in the upper 20′s. Saturday, mostly cloudy and still breezy, with the possibility of light snow showers. Temperatures in the upper 30′s for a high and upper 20′s for a low. Sunday, the chance of showers diminishes, but the clouds remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40′s and lows in the upper 20′s. Monday, looks to repeat Sunday with temps in the mid 40′s and lows in the lower 30′s. Tuesday into Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with the temps in the mid 40′s and lows in the lower 30′s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 53, Low 34, winds SW-13

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 46, Low 29, winds W-14

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of light snow showers. High 38, Low 27, winds W-11

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 73 (1916)

Record Low: -12 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.02″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.