Bowling Green dominates in road win over Warren East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples win their fourth game in a row to start the season in a 76-36 blowout win over the Warren East Raiders.

This 14th district matchup was a route from the beginning and the fourth blowout win for the Purples. Northern Kentucky Signee Isaiah Mason led the way with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Turner Buttry chipped in 17 points and knocked down three triples.

The Raiders fall to 0-1 on the season and will take on Glasgow January 16. The Purples are back on the court this Friday, January 15 against Warren Central.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.