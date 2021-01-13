Advertisement

Call center overwhelmed after opening for vaccination appointments in Simpson County

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The call center set up by the Simpson County Health Department overwhelmed after it opened yesterday for vaccination appointments.

That’s according to a Facebook post by Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes.

He says that he participated in a Covid Coalition Zoom meeting Tuesday and went to the Health Department as well to have a better understanding of the situation in Simpson County.

Originally, he says, the county was supposed to be able to vaccinate those 70 and older between today, tomorrow, and Friday at the health department but that changed over the weekend and they were not notified until Monday morning.

“Here is what happened,” Barnes writes, “the BRDHD had requested 200 doses of vaccines for this week. We only received 100. The State decided over the weekend to prioritize our K-12 educators. So, half of the 100 doses we received were redirected to the school, and Health Department personnel were switched over to the school to do vaccinations along with the Franklin Medical Center. That left us with only 50 doses this week for those 70 and over. We have 50 people scheduled for Thursday and 139 already on the waiting list for next week.”

They will not know how many are in the next vaccine shipment until they receive it next week. The 139 people on the waiting list will have first priority, according to Barnes.

They are continuing to hope they get at least 200 per week but are requesting all they can get.

Barnes says the State is deciding how they do and what they do.

