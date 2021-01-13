Advertisement

Congressman Brett Guthrie releases statement on impeachment vote

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WBKO/AP) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement Wednesday after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump.

“The idea from House Democrats that we have to act today to impeach President Donald Trump because we do not have a second to spare rings hollow,” said Guthrie. “The Senate has indicated impeachment proceedings will not start before January 20th, which means the impeachment trial could happen in the days, weeks, or even months after President Trump has left office. In the United States one of our core principles is due process, and this impeachment is clearly being rushed with no due process. Before a House floor vote to charge a president with an impeachable offense, Congress should examine all of the facts and hold hearings in the appropriate committees. Let me be clear: I unequivocally condemn the violent mob storming the Capitol last week and want those responsible to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In order to fully evaluate the circumstances around the attack on the U.S. Capitol and ensure this will never happen again, I support a bipartisan commission to conduct an investigation and uncover all of the facts. I disagree with the urgency to impeach today without knowing all the facts and carrying out due process.”

Ten Republican House members voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, said in a statement, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

All Democrats who voted supported impeachment, while 197 Republicans voted no.

