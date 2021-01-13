Daniel Boone National Forest to waive fees on certain days in 2021

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced the dates it will waive fees in 2021 at most recreation areas and day-use sites as well as some campgrounds.

The dates include Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 13-15 in observance of President’s Day, June 12 in observance of National Get Outdoors Day, Sept 25 in observance of National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

In addition, some boat ramp fees will be waived June 5-6 at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake to observe National Fishing and Boating Week.

