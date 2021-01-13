Advertisement

Gov. Beshear calls out those trying to impeach him

By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear calling out several Kentuckians who filed a petition to impeach him.

Beshear responded saying we should not fan the flames of hate and anger and that we have a responsibility to not allow it to happen, reminding everyone of the incident at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Among the petitioners, the governor singled out is Jacob Clark of Grayson County for his social media posts.

”This is a video on Facebook where he says that God is going to smite me, and that is his handgun. Right above his left shoulder. Pretty sure the statement he was trying to send to me then. But maybe, he could have been more direct about how he feels about others. Can we show the next one? Yeah, this is him supporting politicians being hung. This is exactly what we saw in DC. These are the people that are out there trying to undermine our democracy in any way that they can.”

On Saturday, Governor Beshear posting to Facebook about the militia rally in Frankfort, and said “we will not be intimidated. We will not be condemned. America is counting on real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it.”

Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 9, 2021

