Gov. Beshear reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Gov. Beshear reported 4,560 new cases of the virus and 47 new deaths.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-13-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 1-13-2021(WBKO)

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

