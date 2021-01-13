Lost River Cave encourages outdoor learning with Jr. Tour Guide Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Learning from home doesn’t always have to mean *at* home, indoors, at your makeshift desk or table. There are opportunities for your child to do some outdoor learning at Lost River Cave.

The Jr. Tour Guide Program is designed for kids ages 6-10 years old. Kids and families can pick up an interactive booklet at the Lost River Cave Gift Shop, which will serve as a learning guide as children explore the hiking trails, wildlife habitats and the historic underground boat tour.

There is a special promotion in January and February where children who take part in the Jr. Tour Guide Program get free admission with a paying adult. Use the code “JTG21″ when you book your tour.

