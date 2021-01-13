Advertisement

Lost River Cave encourages outdoor learning with Jr. Tour Guide Program

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Learning from home doesn’t always have to mean *at* home, indoors, at your makeshift desk or table. There are opportunities for your child to do some outdoor learning at Lost River Cave.

The Jr. Tour Guide Program is designed for kids ages 6-10 years old. Kids and families can pick up an interactive booklet at the Lost River Cave Gift Shop, which will serve as a learning guide as children explore the hiking trails, wildlife habitats and the historic underground boat tour.

There is a special promotion in January and February where children who take part in the Jr. Tour Guide Program get free admission with a paying adult. Use the code “JTG21″ when you book your tour.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
Barren County Drug Arrest on 1/11/20
Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

Latest News

Lots of sunshine this afternoon, but we're tracking cloud cover on the way!
Sunny today, but clouds make a comeback by the weekend!
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Allen County Health Department
Allen Co. Health Department scheduling individuals 70 and up for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Med Center Health vaccinates over 1,100 people in two days in phase 1b