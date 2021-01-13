Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccinates over 1,100 people in two days in phase 1b

COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health began COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1b patients Monday. Since then, they have vaccinated 1,109 people in that eligible group. On Monday, they met their goal of vaccinating 570 people and on Tuesday they did 602.

According to Melinda Joyce with the Med Center, they do not intend to waste a single dose of the vaccine and have been meeting the governor’s criteria of using all the vaccines they receive within seven days.

The vaccine clinic is located at WKU Health Sciences Complex on Med Center’s campus and is open Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. depending on vaccine availability.

Vaccinations are through appointments ONLY by texting ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200, or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net.

Please do not call the hospital’s main number to ask about vaccine appointments. The Med Center will reach out to you when they have set up your appointment, which may take days if not weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
Barren County Drug Arrest on 1/11/20
Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

Latest News

Lots of sunshine this afternoon, but we're tracking cloud cover on the way!
Sunny today, but clouds make a comeback by the weekend!
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Lost River Cave Jr. Tour Guide Program
Allen County Health Department
Allen Co. Health Department scheduling individuals 70 and up for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Tickets on sale now for Wild Lights at The Louisville Zoo
‘Wild Lights’ returns Louisville Zoo