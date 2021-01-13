Med Center Health vaccinates over 1,100 people in two days in phase 1b

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health began COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1b patients Monday. Since then, they have vaccinated 1,109 people in that eligible group. On Monday, they met their goal of vaccinating 570 people and on Tuesday they did 602.

According to Melinda Joyce with the Med Center, they do not intend to waste a single dose of the vaccine and have been meeting the governor’s criteria of using all the vaccines they receive within seven days.

The vaccine clinic is located at WKU Health Sciences Complex on Med Center’s campus and is open Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. depending on vaccine availability.

Vaccinations are through appointments ONLY by texting ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200, or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net.

Please do not call the hospital’s main number to ask about vaccine appointments. The Med Center will reach out to you when they have set up your appointment, which may take days if not weeks.

