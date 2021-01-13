Advertisement

Monroe County COVID-19 and vaccine update

2019 Novel Coronavirus
2019 Novel Coronavirus
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting seven additional cases of COVID-19. Monroe County has had a total of 1,070 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 951 of those have recovered. There have been 28 deaths in Monroe County.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in phases so all Kentuckians will have access to a vaccination if they choose. The Monroe County Health Department says it has only been allocated vaccine for Phase 1a healthcare personnel and has administered all of those doses.

Long-term care facilities are receiving vaccinations through a federal/state contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

The Monroe County Health Department says it’s currently waiting for more vaccine and approval from the Kentucky Department for Public Health to begin Phase 1b. The health department is currently compiling a vaccine waiting list for residents 70 years and older.

The table below explains who will be included in each phase.

Phase 1a

Long-term care facilities; Assisted living facilities; Healthcare personnel

Phase 1b

Anyone age 70 or older; First Responders; K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c

Anyone age 60 or older; Anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions; All essential workers

Phase 2

Anyone age 40 or older

Phase 3

Anyone age 16 or older

Phase 4

Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, at 1-800-722-5725.

