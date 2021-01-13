Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
Rep. Patti Minter appointed to Impeachment Committee regarding Gov. Andy Beshear
Barren County Drug Arrest on 1/11/20
Barren River Drug Task Force arrest man after possesion of weapons, drugs, and cash

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, an ally of President Donald Trump, passes through a metal detector as...
The Latest: Jordan reads statement from Trump on House floor
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon seeks to keep right-wing app Parler offline
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
U.S. Space Command to be headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.