Statement from Congressman Comer on his vote against impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump.

Republican Congressman James Comer voted against the impeachment and released the following statement on today’s vote:

“Today, I voted against yet another attempt to impeach President Trump. With a new President taking office one week from today, it’s time for America to unify as a nation and tackle our biggest challenges. But today’s furtherance of Nancy Pelosi’s obsession with impeaching the President will only raise tensions higher and divide Americans further. Without a fair and deliberative hearing in Congress, this rushed impeachment is nothing but a political stunt by Nancy Pelosi just seven days before President Trump leaves office. In the interest of national unity, House Democrats must set aside their obsession with partisanship and focus on addressing the needs of the American people.”

