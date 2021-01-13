BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Students of the Week are Mason and Bryce Davis, a 7th grader at Franklin Simpson Middle School and 5th grader at Lincoln Elementary School. The 7th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA It’s My Business” and it focuses on encouraging students to use critical thinking to learn entrepreneurial skills. Those skills include knowing customers’ wants and needs, launching effective marketing, and creating detailed business plans. By examining the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, students learn that a belief in one’s self can make positive things happen in life. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Mason wants to be a chemist when he grows up and Bryce wants to be a chef. Mason’s favorite part of JA were the activities and Bryce’s was working with the volunteer and learning about real life things.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.