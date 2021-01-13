Warm and sunny Wednesday after a cold morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to get us out of the 30s. Fortunately today, we’ll see more sunshine and warmer conditions in the region!

We're not playing games, we're really going to see more sunshine and warm conditions this Wednesday! (WBKO)

This morning with clear skies and cold conditions, frost has developed on windshields, so you’ll need to give yourself extra time to start your vehicles and make a clear viewing path to travel to work or school! Areas of patchy freezing fog are possible along and east of I-65, though impacts look to be minimal and isolated to low river valleys. Also layer up - wind chills this morning are in the teens for some places so wear at least 3 layers of clothing! Fortunately you won’t need the layers all day as warmer weather is on the way!

High pressure along the Gulf Coast is keeping things dry and eventually warm for us for the middle of the work week! Winds will continue to be out of the south and southwest today as high temperatures push up in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s! The warm weather continues for Thursday as highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. We can’t rule out stray showers possible for Thursday evening, but the bigger story will be the breezy winds! Wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be possible on Thursday, so secure those trash bins if you can! The breezy winds will continue through the end of the week into the weekend, but the warm weather will come to an end as a cold front passes through the region late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Both Friday and Saturday could see some stray shower chances under mostly cloudy skies, though Friday could have a rain/snow mix while Saturday could see light snow possible. Highs for the start of the weekend will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s while Sunday will only be a couple of degrees warmer under variably cloudy skies. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see a bounce back in temperatures as well as sunshine. Expect highs to be in the mid 40s for both MLK Day and Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Stray PM showers possible. High 53. Low 34. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Stray rain/snow showers possible. High 46. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 73 (1911, 1907)

Record Low Today: -12 (1918)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 64)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 39

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.90″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

