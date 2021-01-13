Warren County mother of four speaks out on difficulties with hybrid school schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Warren County Public Schools continue their hybrid schedule, some parents are hesitant to let their kids go back to school while others would like their kids to be enrolled in school full-time.

Kim Griffith, a mother of four says she would like her kids back in school especially for her younger kids.

“My second-grader who wants to be in school as well, you know, her, her biggest struggle is that she’s in those primary grades. So, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade, that’s not a problem, it’s a foundational building block of education. That’s what you learn when a noun is a pronoun, and a verb, how to make a sentence, how to write, to be able to put speeches together, or to be able to, you know, whatever you’re going to do further on in life, and she’s struggling in that area.”

Rob Clayton, The Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools spoke on the upcoming change from distance learning to students learning in-person.

“From the beginning, we anticipated as this played out, we would see more and more students shift from the distance learning back into in-person. As we move toward the spring semester, we are fully anticipating a significant increase in the number of students coming back into the in-person instruction. At the same time, we’ve had a small pocket of individuals that their families chose to remain distance learning.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.