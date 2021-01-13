‘Wild Lights’ returns Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo is happy to announce that the wildly popular Wild Lights returns March 19 through May 30, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at LouisvilleZoo.org/wildlights.

Guests can expect to see a new lineup of lanterns including more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of thousands of silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs.

Wild Lights will include zoo animals, marine animals, dinosaurs and mythical animals. Interactive and photo opportunity displays include a pumpkin carriage, angel wings and lit walking stars along with a bubbling lotus corridor, a tyrannosaurus tunnel and a 49-foot animatronic whale.

Dinosaur lights display at The Louisville Zoo (The Louisville Zoo)

Wild Lights is in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, an international event design company.

Tianyu has produced 42 lantern events in 24 cities welcoming over 3 million visitors.

Turtle lights display at The Louisville Zoo (The Louisville Zoo)

The event is wheelchair and stroller friendly on a paved path. The festival will take place 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday nights from March 19 – May 30 and daily March 24 – April 4.

Louisville Zoo members can purchase tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. EST day of the event) for $17 per guest age 3 and over.

Non-members can purchase general admission tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. day of the event) for $20 for guests age 3 and over. Children 2 and under are free.

Family Four-Pack tickets are available for $54 for members and $60 for non-members in advance online only; Family Four-Pack ticket buyers must enter the event together.

There is a $6 parking fee that will be added to all online ticket purchases.

For more information, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/wildlights.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.