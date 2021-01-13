Advertisement

'Wild Lights' returns Louisville Zoo

Tickets on sale now
Tickets on sale now for Wild Lights at The Louisville Zoo
Tickets on sale now for Wild Lights at The Louisville Zoo(The Louisville Zoo)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo is happy to announce that the wildly popular Wild Lights returns March 19 through May 30, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at LouisvilleZoo.org/wildlights.

Guests can expect to see a new lineup of lanterns including more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of thousands of silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs.

Wild Lights will include zoo animals, marine animals, dinosaurs and mythical animals. Interactive and photo opportunity displays include a pumpkin carriage, angel wings and lit walking stars along with a bubbling lotus corridor, a tyrannosaurus tunnel and a 49-foot animatronic whale.

Dinosaur lights display at The Louisville Zoo
Dinosaur lights display at The Louisville Zoo(The Louisville Zoo)

Wild Lights is in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, an international event design company.

Tianyu has produced 42 lantern events in 24 cities welcoming over 3 million visitors.

Turtle lights display at The Louisville Zoo
Turtle lights display at The Louisville Zoo(The Louisville Zoo)

The event is wheelchair and stroller friendly on a paved path. The festival will take place 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday nights from March 19 – May 30 and daily March 24 – April 4.

Louisville Zoo members can purchase tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. EST day of the event) for $17 per guest age 3 and over.  

Non-members can purchase general admission tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. day of the event) for $20 for guests age 3 and over. Children 2 and under are free. 

Family Four-Pack tickets are available for $54 for members and $60 for non-members in advance online only; Family Four-Pack ticket buyers must enter the event together.

There is a $6 parking fee that will be added to all online ticket purchases.

For more information, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/wildlights.

