Advertisement

Amid production woes, US coal deaths at historic low in 2020

Five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020 (Source: AP)
Five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020 (Source: AP)(AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020.

It’s an all-time low mark for the industry as coal production continued to drop.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration, which tracks the deaths, reported 29 total deaths in all the nation’s mines.

The previous low in annual coal deaths was eight in 2016.

Kentucky and West Virginia each had two coal mining deaths in 2020, and there was one in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell releases statement on Senate schedule after House votes to impeach President Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
Gov. Beshear calls out social media posts by Jacob Clark
Gov. Beshear calls out those trying to impeach him
Two have been arrested in connection with a December 2020 missing person case.
2 Christian County men arrested in connection to a missing person case
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?

Latest News

Wind gusts Thursday could reach up to 30 mph. More breezy conditions are expected for Friday...
Breezy and warm Thursday before a weekend cool down!
Tracking the return of moisture and cool conditions!
Breezy and warm Thursday before things cool down for the weekend!
Good News: Overcoming Obstacles to Accomplish a Goal
Good News: Woman earns GED after teen pregnancy, loss of mother
Keyona Jeffreys
Woman earns GED after overcoming obstacles
Guthrie releases statement on Impeachment
Guthrie releases statement on Impeachment