Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 21,707 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 20,707 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 18,263 of which have recovered.

Our district has 227 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers for the Barren River...
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers for the Barren River District(WBKO)

We have been authorized by the Kentucky Department of health to move forward into Phase 1b of vaccination, which includes first responders, any of at least 70 years of age, and K-12 school personnel. The Barren River District Health Department will be vaccinating individuals 70 years of age and older on Thursday at each of its eight local health departments.

We hope to vaccinate more than 70+ individuals next week pending the availability of the vaccine. If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, or Warren Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call your local health department phone number and press 1.

If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Hart or Metcalfe Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call 270-781-8039, press 4, then press 1.

This Thursday, we will be vaccinating over 70 individuals. We hope to vaccinate more than 70+ individuals next week pending the availability of the vaccine. Norton Call Center has been set up for the public that has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell releases statement on Senate schedule after House votes to impeach President Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
Gov. Beshear calls out social media posts by Jacob Clark
Gov. Beshear calls out those trying to impeach him
Two have been arrested in connection with a December 2020 missing person case.
2 Christian County men arrested in connection to a missing person case
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?

Latest News

Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for?
Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle