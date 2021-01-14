Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce announce 2020 Volunteer Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce recognized five individuals for their outstanding volunteer service in the community this past year during the 2020 Chamber Volunteer Awards news conference.

“What a year it has been! We feel extremely blessed to be able to recognize these strong volunteers, and we’d like to thank each of them for their time, hard work and commitment,” said Ron Bunch, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “Our organization would not be where it is this year without the support and commitment of volunteers like the ones we are recognizing today.”

“Every year the Chamber and our community benefit from the hard work of many dedicated volunteers. Given the challenges of 2020, it is inspiring to see, and my honor to acknowledge, the enthusiasm and commitment of our wonderful volunteers,” said Chris Thorn, 2021 Board Chairman. “They have gone above and beyond expectations to support the Chamber, our partners, and most importantly our community. Thank you.”

Ambassador of the Year:

The Chamber’s Ambassadors Club is a group of volunteers that dedicates countless hours to the Chamber. Ambassadors assist in recruitment efforts, mentor new partners and extend goodwill throughout the community. Collectively they spend more than 4,000 hours annually giving back to this organization. Each year, the Ambassadors nominate a fellow Ambassador who has done an outstanding job serving the Chamber partnership. This year, the group chose Denise Mitchell as the 2020 Ambassador of the Year. Denise has been a Chamber Ambassador since 2015 and is also a proud graduate of the Chamber’s Leadership Bowling Green class of 2012. She served as the 2020 Chair for the Ambassadors program and has been an active volunteer at Chamber events.

Winner:

Denise Mitchell, Community Relations Manager of Village Manor, was named the 2020 Ambassador of the Year.

Denise has been a Chamber Ambassador since 2015 and is also a proud graduate of the Chamber's Leadership Bowling Green class of 2012. She served as the 2020 Chair for the Ambassadors program and has been an active volunteer at Chamber events.

Chamber Volunteer of the Year:

On a daily basis, hundreds of volunteers ensure Chamber programs, events and initiatives are successful. Each year, the Chamber presents an award to the year’s most outstanding volunteer as a thank you for their dedication and commitment. This year, the Chamber recognized Doug Gorman for his outstanding service. Doug was board chairman in 2008 and served on the Chamber board for several years. In 2020 he served as the emcee for the Chamber’s Excellence Awards & Targeted Business & Industry Awards, helping ensure that the show went on despite COVID-19.

Winner:

Doug Gorman, former owner of Booth Fire & Safety now Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, was named the 2020 Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

Doug was board chairman in 2008 and served on the Chamber board for several years. In 2020 he served as the emcee for the Chamber's Excellence Awards & Targeted Business & Industry Awards helping to ensure that the show went on despite COVID-19.

Young Professional of the Year:

Bowling Green Young Professionals (BGYP) is a Chamber initiative with the mission to attract, retain and connect young talent in our community in an effort to engage and empower our next generation of business and community leaders to actively shape the Bowling Green area. In its fourth year, the award recognizes an outstanding BGYP member for their dedication and service to the organization. The organization chose Beth Noffsinger of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau as the BG Young Professional of the Year.

Winner:

Beth Noffsinger of the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau was named the 2020 Young Professional of the Year.

Beth has been a BGYP member since 2018, serves on the BGYP Professional Development and Event Committees and is a member of the BGYP leadership team. She was voted Young Professional of the Year by her peers for her dedication and commitment to the program.

Board Volunteer of the Year:

The Chamber’s Board of Directors serves as the governing body of the Chamber, and these volunteer leaders provide guidance for the Chamber’s strategic initiatives. They spend numerous hours at the Chamber and at Chamber events. Each year, the Chamber staff selects a Board of Directors member who has gone above and beyond their regular duties as a Board member. The Chamber staff selected Eric Walker with US Bank as the 2020 Board Volunteer of the Year. Eric has been an active member of the Chamber board for several years, and he was the Board Chairman in 2020. Through his volunteer hours and contributions, he truly exemplifies service leadership.

Winner:

Eric Walker, Commercial Team Leader for US Bank, was named the 2020 Board Volunteer of the Year.

Eric has been an active member of the Chamber board for several years, and he was the Board Chairman in 2020. Through his volunteer hours and contributions, he truly exemplifies service leadership.

Everyday Hero Award

The Everyday Hero Award was created to reflect and acknowledge the year 2020 and the individuals that assisted local businesses and the community with staying informed and aware. The Chamber felt it was important to honor a certain individual who has gone above and beyond to provide aid during COVID-19. Charlie Fortney with Graves-Gilbert Clinic was named the 2020 Everyday Hero. Charlie was instrumental in participating in daily calls and provided information to businesses throughout the pandemic.

Winner:

Charlie Fortney, Director of Occupational Health for Graves-Gilbert Clinic, was named the 2020 Everyday Hero.

Charlie was instrumental in participating in daily calls and provided information to businesses throughout the pandemic.

