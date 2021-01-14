Breezy and warm Thursday before a weekend cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm and sunny Wednesday in south-central Kentucky, we get treated to one more warm day this week before things cool down again by the weekend!

Wind gusts Thursday could reach up to 30 mph. More breezy conditions are expected for Friday into the weekend! (WBKO)

We’re tracking a strong low pressure system off towards the High Plains that will eventually move into the Great Lakes region and stall out by the end of the week and not leave the United States until Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This system will impact many in the U.S. including us in south-central Kentucky on Friday and into the weekend. In the meantime, Thursday will be another warm day as we start off with sunshine, though clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of the aforementioned weather maker. Temperatures today will climb into the mid-to-lower 50s with breezy southwest winds between 10-20 mph. Wind gusts today could reach up to 30 mph, which will aid in warming us up! Stray showers are possible this evening just after sunset ahead of a cold front from this weather maker. Rain showers are possible through the night into early Friday morning - and a few areas could see a rain/snow mix possible by early Friday morning!

Friday during most of the day looks to be quiet, though clouds will once again increase after a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start. Highs during the day will reach the mid-to-low 40s with another day of breezy southwest winds - though gusts could reach 40 mph possible. By the afternoon, there is a potential for snow showers to develop along a strong line of winds. These snow showers could possibly impact traffic for Friday evening and overnight as not only would the breezy winds could cause reduced visibility, but the snow would come down fast enough to cause a quick dusting to half an inch of snowfall possible. Locally higher amounts are possible in stronger bands. This will be isolated, so not everyone will see this occur. Lighter snow showers will develop into Saturday morning, and could bring very light snowfall of a dusting to a half an inch possible. Saturday will be a dreary day as skies will be variably cloudy with light snow showers early with on and off snow flurries through the day. Highs Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 30s with west and northwest winds between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Lingering snow flurries are possible heading into Sunday morning as Sunday will be another cool day with mostly cloudy skies. However, most of the day appears dry with calmer winds. We’re keeping an eye on the potential of light snow showers returning going into Sunday evening and overnight. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low-to-mid 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see skies clearing up during the day with more seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. Tuesday will also be dry, but warmer with highs in the upper 40s with increasing clouds. Stray showers are possible Tuesday evening that will continue during the day on Wednesday. Highs will fall back in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warmer. Stray PM showers possible. High 53. Low 37. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Isolated PM snow showers possible. High 46. Low 29. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Isolated snow showers possible. High 38. Low 30. Winds W at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1932, 1907)

Record Low Today: -2 (1917)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 50

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.02″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.02″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

