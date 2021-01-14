Crime Stoppers: Tayveon Bibb Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early morning of January 10, 2021.

Officers say while they were conducting a foot patrol in the parking lot behind the businesses in the 300 block of East Main Avenue, they heard gun shots coming from the front of the businesses. As officers ran to the front of the businesses, they saw 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, with a group of bystanders around him.

Bibb was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police know there were several people around when this shooting took place and though they have spoken to some of them, officers are asking for your assistance if you were there.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

