Girl Scout cookie sales to operate differently this year

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has taken a lot from us, but it won’t take our Girl Scout cookies! It will just be a little different how we order our Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs this year.

Felicia Bland is Membership Development Specialist for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, who told us, “COVID has dealt us a whole new world, but we’re adapting to that.”

Customers can place cookie orders from a Girl Scout directly through her digital cookie link, they can order here, or they can wait until cookies arrive for booth sales in February. “Believe me, if you want cookies, we’ll get them to you, ” said Bland with a laugh.

Bland says Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is working with area businesses to see how they can provide customers with cookies in a COVID-safe environment. It may involve various drive-thru booths at area retailers.

Bland says “we’ve got this” is the theme of this year’s cookie sale, saying “Our girls are really adjusting to the way we’re having to do things, and they’re still being able to provide their customers with excellent service.” She mentioned money management, people skills and business ethics as the skills young women develop through the Girl Scouts Cookie Program.

