Guthrie announces PPE grant for Warren County firefighters

WASHINGTON (WBKO) - Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced a grant to help local firefighters in Warren County purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).

A total of $24,262 is being awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Alvaton, Browning, Plano, and Woodburn Volunteer Fire Departments.

“When our local firefighters respond to emergencies, they put their lives on the line and face not only the hazards of those emergencies but also the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Guthrie. “The funding I supported in the CARES Act is going to help local volunteer fire departments in Warren County acquire personal protective equipment needed to safeguard our first responders from this terrible virus. Thanks to all of our volunteer firefighters for the work you do to protect our community 24/7.”

Guthrie supported funding for this grant in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

